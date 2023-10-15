The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 3

Comics

The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 3

Let's close out the last day of New York Comic-Con 2023 with a final volley of some great cosplay!

By
Justin Carter
Cosplayers as Suicide Squad (2016) versions of The Joker and Harley Quinn at New York Comic-Con 2023.
Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo

Halloween isn’t for another two weeks, but that doesn’t matter when it’s New York Comic-Con. All weekend, we’ve been sharing cool cosplay that we’ve seen on the show floor, and we’ve got one final showcase to close things out.

Casey ain’t afraid of no ghosts.

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Voice of the Tempest, big Comic-Con fan

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
“Wanna come over to the MCU with me?”

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Spideys and Robo-Cap

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
The Underminer on holiday

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Hope there aren’t any Clickers around...

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Science cousins!

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
That’s not Frieza, that’s—

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
New York. The Final Frontier.

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
You got a little something on your...never mind.

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Now is the hour, Riders of Rohan!

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Male bonding

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Not by the hand of a congoer would the Witch-king fall.

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
What’s a con without an appearance by the No.2 Pro Hero?

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
They’re Barbie, he’s Just Ken.

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Luigi had to do it to ‘em

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Halloween Story (2025)

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
They’re also Just Ken!

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Which way to the court?

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
“I’ve been to NYCC over 200 times in a row.”

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Party on, Rocket!

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Get your own pictures, Spider-Man!

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
*points* That’s Carmen.

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
The Marvel crossover we’d like to see

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
I know con-fu

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Captain America: Strange New Worlds

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
We hope you enjoyed these cosplay slideshows, brother, and had a great New York Comic-Con!

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo

