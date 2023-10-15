The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 3

Halloween isn’t for another two weeks, but that doesn’t matter when it’s New York Comic-Con. All weekend, we’ve been sharing cool cosplay that we’ve seen on the show floor, and we’ve got one final showcase to close things out.
Advertisement
Casey ain’t afraid of no ghosts.
Advertisement
Voice of the Tempest, big Comic-Con fan
Advertisement
“Wanna come over to the MCU with me?”
Advertisement
Spideys and Robo-Cap
Advertisement
The Underminer on holiday
Advertisement
Hope there aren’t any Clickers around...
Advertisement
Science cousins!
Advertisement
That’s not Frieza, that’s—
Advertisement
New York. The Final Frontier.
Advertisement
You got a little something on your...never mind.
Advertisement
Now is the hour, Riders of Rohan!
Advertisement
Male bonding
Advertisement
Not by the hand of a congoer would the Witch-king fall.
Advertisement
What’s a con without an appearance by the No.2 Pro Hero?
Advertisement
They’re Barbie, he’s Just Ken.
Advertisement
Luigi had to do it to ‘em
Advertisement
Halloween Story (2025)
Advertisement
They’re also Just Ken!
Advertisement
Which way to the court?
Advertisement
“I’ve been to NYCC over 200 times in a row.”
Advertisement
Party on, Rocket!
Advertisement
Get your own pictures, Spider-Man!
Advertisement
*points* That’s Carmen.
Advertisement
The Marvel crossover we’d like to see
Advertisement
I know con-fu
Advertisement
Captain America: Strange New Worlds
Advertisement
We hope you enjoyed these cosplay slideshows, brother, and had a great New York Comic-Con!
Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.
Advertisement