The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 3

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Start Slideshow Halloween isn’t for another two weeks, but that doesn’t matter when it’s New York Comic-Con. All weekend, we’ve been sharing cool cosplay that we’ve seen on the show floor, and we’ve got one final showcase to close things out. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 2 / 29 List slides Casey ain’t afraid of no ghosts. List slides Casey ain’t afraid of no ghosts. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 3 / 29 List slides Voice of the Tempest, big Comic-Con fan List slides Voice of the Tempest, big Comic-Con fan Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 4 / 29 List slides “Wanna come over to the MCU with me?” List slides “Wanna come over to the MCU with me?” Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 5 / 29 List slides Spideys and Robo-Cap List slides Spideys and Robo-Cap Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 6 / 29 List slides The Underminer on holiday List slides The Underminer on holiday Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 7 / 29 List slides Hope there aren’t any Clickers around... List slides Hope there aren’t any Clickers around... Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 8 / 29 List slides Science cousins! List slides Science cousins! Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 9 / 29 List slides That’s not Frieza, that’s— List slides That’s not Frieza, that’s— Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 10 / 29 List slides New York. The Final Frontier. List slides New York. The Final Frontier. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 11 / 29 List slides You got a little something on your...never mind. List slides You got a little something on your...never mind. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 12 / 29 List slides Now is the hour, Riders of Rohan!

List slides Now is the hour, Riders of Rohan!

Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 13 / 29 List slides Male bonding List slides Male bonding Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 14 / 29 List slides Not by the hand of a congoer would the Witch-king fall. List slides Not by the hand of a congoer would the Witch-king fall. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 15 / 29 List slides What’s a con without an appearance by the No.2 Pro Hero? List slides What’s a con without an appearance by the No.2 Pro Hero? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 16 / 29 List slides They’re Barbie, he’s Just Ken. List slides They’re Barbie, he’s Just Ken. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 17 / 29 List slides Luigi had to do it to ‘em List slides Luigi had to do it to ‘em Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 18 / 29 List slides Halloween Story (2025) List slides Halloween Story (2025) Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 19 / 29 List slides They’re also Just Ken! List slides They’re also Just Ken! Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 20 / 29 List slides Which way to the court? List slides Which way to the court? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 21 / 29 List slides “I’ve been to NYCC over 200 times in a row.” List slides “I’ve been to NYCC over 200 times in a row.” Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 22 / 29 List slides Party on, Rocket! List slides Party on, Rocket! Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 23 / 29 List slides Get your own pictures, Spider-Man! List slides Get your own pictures, Spider-Man! Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 24 / 29 List slides *points* That’s Carmen. List slides *points* That’s Carmen. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 25 / 29 List slides The Marvel crossover we’d like to see List slides The Marvel crossover we’d like to see Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 26 / 29 List slides I know con-fu List slides I know con-fu Advertisement