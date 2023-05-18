Nimona | Official Teaser | Netflix

The Nimona adaptation has has a bit of a rocky history. It was originally optioned by Blue Sky Studio, which started working on the project almost immediately. When Disney took over Blue Sky as part of its Fox acquisition in 2019, the project received a lot of pressure from higher-ups because of the queer themes and characters in the story. Production stalled and eventually Nimona was shelved, even though Blue Sky employees at the time said that the film was nearly done.

Then, Netflix stepped up, took over production, and we’re getting Nimona in all its wonderful, goofy, animated glory. The film is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. It is based on the webtoon-turned-New York Times best-selling graphic novel of the same name by ND Stevenson.

Nimona will release on Netflix June 30.

