Now's Your Chance to Get Hulu Dirt Cheap for a Year

An already cheap subscription just got cheaper.



Say what you will about Hulu’s cable-rivaling, ever-spiking Live TV pricing, which saw another jump in cost just last week. But Hulu’s most basic plans are actually a pretty good deal for what you get. Its ad-supported tier costs $6 per month, or you can pay $12 per month to go ad-free. The plans offer a mix of live and on-demand content—and quality content, too, rather than just an alphabet soup of B-movie titles and series that were canceled after one or two seasons (cough Netflix cough).

This year, though, Hulu is bringing back its Black Friday promotion that offers new and eligible returning subscribers a chance to get its ad-supported tier for $2 per month for 12 months, a deal that’ll save them $48 over the course of the year. Hulu told Gizmodo by email the deal will start at 12 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning and will extend to 11:59 p.m. on Cyber Monday.

Unfortunately, the promo will not be honored if, say, you decide to switch to the ad-free version of the service during that 12-month period. A spokesperson told Gizmodo that if a user chooses to switch during the promotional cycle, Hulu “would prorate for the remainder of that billing cycle then charge the $11.99 monthly for the next cycle.” Womp.

Is this the kind of year-over-year savings that’s going to pay off your mortgage or send your kid to college? No, probably not. But $48 is nothing to sneeze at, particularly if you’re already subscribed to more services than you reasonably should be (it me). Personally, I’ll take those savings wherever I can get ’em—especially because streaming fees just keep going up, up, up. Save where you can, you know?

