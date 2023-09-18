Funko's New York Comic-Con Star Wars Exclusives Are a Galactic Gaming Treat

Movies

Funko's New York Comic-Con Star Wars Exclusives Are a Galactic Gaming Treat

io9 has your first look at the Lucasfilm inspired collection.

By
Sabina Graves
Funko Darth Maul NYCC Exxlusive, Loungefly Exclusive
Image: Funko/Loungefly

New York Comic-Con is almost upon us and Funko has exclusively shared some of their Star Wars Pop! and Loungefly lineup with io9.

First up there’s the Star Wars Darth Maul Funko figure. A limited edition New York Comic-Con exclusive figure of the Dark Side villain, which features a shirtless Maul with his robot legs. For Loungefly the vibe is giving Retro Star Wars arcade. The mini backpack is modeled after an 80's arcade game box but alas does not come with a playable game. Similarly, the wallet features that neon grid aesthetic from early gaming days.

Take a look at this slideshow for a closer peek at the New York Comic-Con Exclusives coming to the Funko and Loungefly booths during the October event.

Star Wars Darth Maul NYCC 2023 Funko Exclusive

Image for article titled Funko&#39;s New York Comic-Con Star Wars Exclusives Are a Galactic Gaming Treat
Image: Funko/Loungefly




Star Wars Darth Maul NYCC 2023 Funko Exclusive

Image for article titled Funko&#39;s New York Comic-Con Star Wars Exclusives Are a Galactic Gaming Treat
Image: Funko/Loungefly
Star Wars NYCC 2023 Loungefly Exclusive

Image for article titled Funko&#39;s New York Comic-Con Star Wars Exclusives Are a Galactic Gaming Treat
Image: Funko/Loungefly
Star Wars NYCC 2023 Loungefly Exclusive

Image for article titled Funko&#39;s New York Comic-Con Star Wars Exclusives Are a Galactic Gaming Treat
Image: Funko/Loungefly
Star Wars NYCC 2023 Loungefly Exclusive

Image for article titled Funko&#39;s New York Comic-Con Star Wars Exclusives Are a Galactic Gaming Treat
Image: Funko/Loungefly
Star Wars NYCC 2023 Loungefly Exclusive

Image for article titled Funko&#39;s New York Comic-Con Star Wars Exclusives Are a Galactic Gaming Treat
Image: Funko/Loungefly
Star Wars NYCC 2023 Loungefly Exclusive

Image for article titled Funko&#39;s New York Comic-Con Star Wars Exclusives Are a Galactic Gaming Treat
Image: Funko/Loungefly

