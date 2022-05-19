In the midst of all the Star Wars pulls out of this week’s Vanity Fair article, George Miller released a teaser trailer for his genie-centric film, Three Thousand Years of Longing. Mindy Kaling released the first pictures from the extremely non-kid-friendly Scooby-Doo animated special Velma. We get some new info on Chlem, a new animated feature based on eastern European folklore, by Sacha Baron Cohen. And more, of course!

The Piper

Screen Daily reports Julian Sands and Charlotte Hope are attached to star in The Piper, “a dark retelling of the Pied Piper legend” from director Erlingur Thoroddsen and Millennium Media. The story is said to follow “a young musician who gets the seemingly dream assignment to complete her late mentor’s concerto. However, she discovers that when the music is played it awakens an evil force.”

The Wonder Twins

The Wall Street Journal confirms Warner Bros. has indeed canceled its planned Wonder Twins movie at HBO Max. The decision comes from David Zaslav, incoming CEO of the recent WB/Discovery merger, who dismissed the project as “too niche.” Zaslav has also reportedly imposed a mandate that all future DC movies should be made with a theatrical release in mind.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

During a recent interview with The Playlist, Ben Schwartz promised the third live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie will be both “bananas” and “crazy.”

For [Sonic 2], we blew it out so much, and for 3, it’s going to be bananas, it’s going to be crazy! I can’t wait.

Doctor Jekyll

Hammer has released its first poster for Doctor Jekyll starring Eddie Izzard.

Three Thousand Years of Longing

A teaser for George Miller’s genie movie, Three Thousand Years of Longing, promises a full trailer coming this Friday.

Moloch

Newly-discovered peat mummies are revealed to be modern-day sacrifices to the titular demon in the trailer for Moloch, coming to Shudder on July 21.

Four Inuit teenage girls defend their village from body-harvesting aliens in the trailer for Slash/Back, coming to theaters June 24.

Maika: The Girl from Another Galaxy

Elsewhere, a Vietnamese boy helps a lost alien phone home in the trailer for Maika: The Girl from Another Galaxy, coming to select US theaters on June 3.

Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth



Variety reports Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and Sacha Baron Cohen have teamed up for an animated special at Cartoon Network and HBO Max called Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth. Written by Nathan For You co-creator Michael Koman, the special is set in the mythical “Town of Fools” of European Jewish folklore. Baron Cohen, who narrates, “will present a fresh take on the silly antics and exaggerated conflicts of the town, while also preserving the essence and heart of the classic folktales.”

Velma

Variety has a photo of Mindy Kaling presenting a look at her adult Scooby-Doo spinoff series, Velma, promising both hardcore gore and full-frontal nudity.

Squid Game

Vanity Fair reports Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk “only has about three pages’ worth of ideas” for the show’s second season.

[Hwang] only has about three pages’ worth of ideas that he plans to turn into a script, so there isn’t much he can say except that there will be more games.

Smiling Friends

Cartoon Network and co-creator Zach Hadel have revealed a Smiling Friends TV special will air sometime before the premiere of season two.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

A new featurette discusses Ewan McGregor’s return to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Flash

The Flash does “The Deadly Years” (or “Død Kalm,” if you’re cool) in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen.”

Kung Fu

Finally, Nicky and Mia ask Juliette Tan for help killing her father in the trailer for “Bloodline,” next week’s episode of Kung Fu.

