Z2 Comics, which published McGinty’s creator-owned series Welcome to Showside, later released a statement of its own. In it, the company referred to him as “a true friend of Z2...with his brilliant art, humorous and compassionate writing, and his commitment to always be young at heart. [...] Ian’s legacy will forever live on in his art, and we are grateful to have worked with him and been his friends. We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Various members of the art and animation community are reminiscing about McGinty on social media, and our thoughts go out to his family at this time.

