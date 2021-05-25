One Game of Thrones Spinoff May Have Just Pulled Ahead of the Others

The first Game of Thrones spin-off show is House of the Dragon. That’s just a fact. It’s already filming and will be out sometime next year. HBO isn’t going to stop there though—and now, of the several other Thrones-adjacent projects reported to be in the works, one of them has actually hired a writer to work on it, which seems to move it a little bit further up the list.
Deadline reports that Amanda Segel, who produced on Helstrom, The Mist, and Person of Interest, has been hired to write for a project that’s being called “10,000 Ships.” It’s the tale of Princess Nymeria and “the final fatal war between the proud princes of the river and the dragonlords of old Valyria,” according to George R.R. Martin’s blog. News of the show existing at all broke in March, along with other new shows being called (either) “The 9 Voyages” or “Sea Snake,” and “Flea Bottom.” Bruno Heller (Rome, Gotham) was said to be developing “Sea Snake.”
HBO hasn’t confirmed any of this of course, which means any of it can, and probably will, change. But a writer coming on board does make it seem like “10,000 Ships” is a bit more formed in its very early stages than “Flea Bottom,” at least. There’s no telling how much work Heller has done on “Sea Snake.” And don’t forget, there’s also the Tales of Dunk & Egg series and the animated series in development too. Basically, there’s no telling which Game of Thrones project will become a reality next. Just that the race for the third one is heating up like a dragon ready to take out an army.
DISCUSSION
How to cultivate excitement for a property:
Step 1: Create a somewhat faithful TV show based off a series of popular (but not finished) books.
Step 2: Shit the bed the final three seasons
Step 3: Add buckets of shit on the shit bed and call it a finale.
Step 4: Do not release any more books passed where the show got bad
Step 5: Let the show’s finale and lack of the books from the author for more than 10 years marinate in the fanbase until the fanbase has withered all away
Step 6: Years later release spinoffs nobody cares about.
Sounds like a solid plan to me!