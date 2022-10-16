This weekend marks the conclusion of a long-running horror franchise in the form of Halloween Ends. Directed by David Gordon Green, the third film in the reboot trilogy that began with 2018's Halloween jumps ahead to our present day and sees Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) once again trying to move on with her life after failing to kill Michael Myers (Nick Castle & James Jude Courtney) back in last year’s Halloween Kills. But the only way to end your trauma is to try and kill it several times, so it’s only a matter of time before survivor and killer cross paths again.



Reception to the Halloween reboots has gotten more mixed with each successive entry. The 2018 reboot received pretty positive marks all around, so much that Kills and Ends were greenlit at the same time, and it kickstarted a wave of legacy revivals for other horror franchises like Scream, Child’s Play, and so on. But both Kills and Ends, while they have their fans, haven’t received quite the glowing praise of their predecessor. Our review of Kills called it uneven and heavy-handed, and Ends continues this trend, according to various reviews and impressions.

Ends’ music and performances have received special attention, primarily Curtis’, it’s a supposed improvement over Kills. But it certainly sounds like the films have stalled out out over time, and it’s not quite the epic trilogy closer that it could or should be. Maybe a few years on ice will do the franchise some good as the rights leave Blumhouse and go back to original series producer Malek Akkad.

