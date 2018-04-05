Spirit Halloween unknowingly created one of the most authentic Paw Patrol costumes you can buy for your pup-obsessed toddler. The flashlight accessory that comes with this Marshall (the fire-fighting member of the Paw Patrol) helmet has been found to overheat, creating a potential fire and burn risk, and prompting a voluntary recall.

According to the advisory on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website, while there have been no reports of fires or injuries yet, there have been three reports of the flashlights overheating in the US, and one in Canada, where the costume has also been recalled.

Only flashlights with specific date codes on them are being recalled, but if the numbers on your kid’s match up with those units known to be faulty, you can reach out to Spirit Halloween for a full refund via this recall notice on its website.

[United States Consumer Product Safety Commission]