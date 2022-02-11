Clone Jesus rises in a new look at the incredibly titled dEVIL. Morgan Freeman joins Rusty Cundieff’s new sci-fi adventure. Jamie Lee Curtis shares more from the Halloween Ends set. Plus, good news for Superman & Lois, and the CW teases what’s to come on the rest of its DC shows. Spoilers get!



57 Seconds

According to THR, Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson will star in 57 Seconds, an “action science-fiction thriller” from Tales from the Hood director Rusty Cundieff and The Toxic Avenger writer Macon Blair. Based on a story by British author E.C. Tubbs, the story follows “tech blogger Franklin Fausti (Hutcherson), who lands a career-defining interview with the visionary technology guru Anton Burrell (Freeman). After thwarting an attack against the celebrated technophile, Franklin picks up a mysterious ring that Burrell has dropped and soon discovers the ring allows its possessor to travel 57 seconds into the past. Driven by revenge and with Burrell’s support, Franklin uses the ring to dismantle the pharmaceutical company responsible for his sister’s death. But he soon gets entangled in a treacherous and brutal chain of events with much more than his own destiny at stake.”

Paddington 3

According to Ben Whishaw in a recent interview with the BBC, Paddington 3 begins filming later this year.

dEVIL

Deadline has our first look at dEVIL, a film in which “the hottest biotech company in the world” decides to clone Jesus Christ from DNA found on the Shroud of Turin. Naturally, “all hell breaks loose.”

Jurassic World: Dominion

Comic Book has a new poster for Jurassic World: Dominion.

The Batman

Likewise, Comic Book also has this Dolby Cinemas poster for The Batman.

Halloween Ends

This time, Kyle Richards joins Jamie Lee Curtis and Andi Matichak in a set photo from Halloween Ends.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Elsewhere, Sonic goes snowboarding in a new TV spot for Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Dark Glasses

A woman sets out to stop the serial killer who blinded her in a car accident in the full trailer for Dario Argento’s latest, Dark Glasses.

Rubikon

After a mysterious green fog envelops the Earth, only a handful of astronauts in orbit survive in the trailer for Rubikon.

Viking Wolf

Norway gets its own werewolf movie in the trailer for Viking Wolf.

Mimic: The Series

In conversation with Comic Book, Mira Sorvino stated Shining Vale will likely preclude her from taking part in the upcoming Mimic TV series. Hope springs eternal, Mimic faithful!

Right now, I love being a part of this series [Shining Vale] so I’m not really looking for another series to be a part of. I do have a revulsion for cockroaches, so maybe I’m happy that that is done for me and in the past.

Superman & Lois

Spoiler TV reports The CW has renewed Superman & Lois for a third season.

Relatledy, Amy Jo Johnson directs Sarah’s quinceañera in the synopsis for “Tried and True”—the sixth episode of season two.

Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) tells Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) that she and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) plan to do a deeper dive into the Inverse Society and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) try to comfort each other after the fallout at Sarah’s quinceañera. Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) notices something suspicious in Jonathan’s (Jordan Elsass) book bag. Lastly, Lt. Mitch Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen Teen Wolf) finds himself under fire for the deterioration of the department of defense’s relationship with Superman.

Naomi

Meanwhile in Port Oswego, Naomi celebrates “Homecoming” in the synopsis for her sixth episode.

It’s Homecoming in Port Oswego and Naomi (Kaci Walfall) and her fellow students are buzzing with excitement in anticipation of the town’s longstanding event, but the tension between Nathan (Daniel Puig) and Anthony (Will Meyers) escalates when Anthony feels his hometown tradition is being disrespected by a military kid. Meanwhile, Naomi discovers a potential new source of information, but they may know more than she bargained for. A revelation from his encounter with the bounty hunter sends Dee (Alexander Wraith) looking for answers about someone from his past, while Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) has a run in with Greg (Barry Watson) and Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar).

Legends of Tomorrow

Legends of Tomorrow gets soapy in the synopsis for its seventh season finale, “Knocked Down, Knocked up. ”

The Legends are all disappointed and hurt by Gideon’s (Amy Pemberton) actions, but Gideon is horrified when AI Gideon tells her about Gary (Adam Tsekhman). Itching to get back to doing what they love best, they realize that Gwyn (Matt Ryan) has broken the treaty and must find him. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) keeps an important secret from Ava (Jes Mccallan) because she doesn’t know how she will react. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu (#713).

Batwoman

Meanwhile in Gotham, Batwoman and friends team up to stop Marquis in the synopsis for her third season finale, “Are We Having Fun Yet?”

In the explosive season three finale, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and a panicked Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson) must race against the clock as Marquis’s (Nick Creegan) nefarious plan balloons into something Gotham would never have suspected…and won’t see coming. Joining forces with Jada (Robin Givens), Ryan, Mary, Luke and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must call on every skillset they possess to save the city. As more about Marquis’s shocking, twisted past unravels, a final stand-off between brother and sister puts Ryan’s life – and new love – on the line. And as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) reaches her breaking point, an empathetic Mary makes another appeal on behalf of her sister for the Joker’s buzzer, but everyone wonders – is Alice beyond saving?

Legacies

Hope and Lizzie attend a spooky carnival in the synopsis for the eleventh episode of season four, “Follow the Sound of My Voice.”

Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) find themselves at a carnival with an unusual cast of characters. Back at the Salvatore School, students are speaking their minds, without knowing why, which makes Jed (Ben Levin) reveal a secret and Cleo (Omono Okojie) works on protecting one of their own. Meanwhile, Kaleb (Chris Lee) and MG (Quincy Fouse) set out on a mission, which does not go as planned. Also starring Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, and Leo Howard. The episode was written by Thomas Brandon & Solange Morales and directed by Tony Griffin (#407).

Kung Fu

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for “Year of the Tiger, ” the season two premiere of The CW’s Kung Fu.

FAMILY MATTERS — With the Lunar New Year around the corner, a more confident and grounded Nicky (Olivia Liang) finds herself in a great place in her relationship with Henry (Eddie Liu) and with her family. However, when a break-in at the Shen residence leaves her shaken, Nicky, with the help of Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), begins to suspect that Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) may be involved. Elsewhere, as Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and Jin (Tzi Ma) prepare for the New Year at Harmony Dumplings, Althea (Shannon Dang) begins to question whether she made the right decision re-entering the workforce. Finally, an unexpected guest at the Shen’s New Year’s Eve dinner rocks the family to their core. Jon Prasida, Tony Chung, Vanessa Kai and Yvonne Chapman also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens (#201). Original airdate 3/9/2022.

Resident Alien

Harry phones home in the trailer for “Radio Harry, ” next week’s episode of Resident Alien.

Peacemaker

Finally, Peacemaker draws to a close in the trailer for next week’s season finale.

Banner art by Jim Cook