Pedro Pascal Will Show More Face on The Mandalorian Season 3

Everyone’s favorite television daddy Pedro Pascal talked about finding a balance between playing two similar roles—at least on the surface. In a new interview about The Last of Us, he discussed the differences between Joel and Mando as well as how much he’ll be out of the suit in the Disney+ series.

In regards to playing father figures on dueling networks, Pascal told the Hollywood Reporter he noticed the similarities early on. “As I [got familiar with the game], I noticed there are so many things I’ve seen that visually or thematically reference The Last of Us. Like [the 2017 X-Men movie] Logan. And yes, the trope has been used in so many different ways—you can go back to [the manga series] Lone Wolf and Cub, you can go to Paper Moon. But as far as Mandalorian and The Last of Us existing in close proximity, for me, it’s the best double-dipping I could possibly imagine.”

Really, who would be mad that he is leading two big genre shows? Not even Mandolorian producers fought him on it; in fact, they actually supported it. Pascal revealed that they “very generously” allowed him to do both shows, which is likely because as Din Djarin he’s played by a double in the Mandalorian suit.

That could make fans worry that we’d only hear Pascal’s voice on the series going forward, but the actor assured that’s not the case. “[Producers] Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are creatively not limiting themselves to the way things are normally done,” Pascal teased. “We’ve improvised making myself available for whatever they need. I hesitate revealing anything because I don’t want any plot surprises to be spoiled.”

There’s definitely room to play because he doesn’t have to be unmasked in the suit. Depending on the upcoming season’s arc—which will have Din caught between the clan that considers removing your mask a crime and other Mandalorians who think it’s optional—we’re definitely all in on seeing more of Pascal’s face.

What a world in which we get multiple opportunities to see Pedro Pascal play a dreamboat badass daddy—a role he’s been sort of typecast as, at this point, despite not being a father in real life. Pascal acknowledges it. “You start to recognize a thread between your characters that you didn’t necessarily look for, but got cast in. I don’t have kids. I’ve only learned through these characters how painfully vulnerable one becomes and how much your life depends on their life being OK. It’s a fun fantasy to fulfill, and I’ll play as many dads as I can get.”

We’re into it. The Last of Us arrives January 15 on HBO; The Mandalorian season three hits Disney+ on March 1.

