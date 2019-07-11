Photo: Getty Images

President Donald Trump insisted in a tweet this morning that he could’ve won the presidency in 2016 without the help of social media. But Trump immediately contradicted himself, sending out a series of follow-up tweets claiming that he doesn’t need the mainstream media and that social media is much more important.

Trump’s first tweet this morning was about his so-called social media summit this afternoon, which will feature far-right meme creators like Carpe Donktum and mad-liberals.

Advertisement

“The White House will be hosting a very big and very important Social Media Summit today,” President Trump tweeted at 6:39 am ET. “Would I have become President without Social Media? Yes (probably)!”

Advertisement

Google, Facebook, and Twitter aren’t invited to the 3:45 pm meeting today, but shit-stirring vloggers like Bill Mitchell and Tim Pool have been welcomed with open arms. Far right cartoonist Ben Garrison was disinvited from the White House shortly after one of his particularly anti-semitic cartoons went viral.

Trump posted a four-tweet thread that continued his thoughts on the usefulness of social media, but seemed to contradict his claims that he could’ve won without it.

Advertisement

“A big subject today at the White House Social Media Summit will be the tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain companies. We will not let them get away with it much longer. The Fake News Media will also be there, but for a limited period.. [...] ....The Fake News is not as important, or as powerful, as Social Media,” Trump tweeted at 7:30 am ET.

“They have lost tremendous credibility since that day in November, 2016, that I came down the escalator with the person who was to become your future First Lady,” Trump continued. Trump came down the escalator during his infamous announcement in June of 2015, not November of 2016 when he was elected, it should be noted. Unless, of course, he’s talking about some other escalator ride that no one noticed.

Advertisement

“When I ultimately leave office in six...... [...] ....years, or maybe 10 or 14 (just kidding), they will quickly go out of business for lack of credibility, or approval, from the public. That’s why they will all be Endorsing me at some point, one way or the other,” Trump tweeted.

“Could you imagine having Sleepy Joe Biden, or @AlfredENeuman99,.. [...] ...or a very nervous and skinny version of Pocahontas (1000/24th), as your President, rather than what you have now, so great looking and smart, a true Stable Genius!” Trump tweeted, using a racial slur against Elizabeth Warren. “Sorry to say that even Social Media would be driven out of business along with, and finally, the Fake News Media!”

Advertisement

But the most startling revelation during his series of tweets wasn’t even about social media. It was revealed as an aside in his first tweet of the morning.

“At its conclusion, we will all go to the beautiful Rose Garden for a News Conference on the Census and Citizenship,” Trump tweeted about the social media summit, breaking the news that he’s going to be announcing something this afternoon about the 2020 Census. And whatever it turns out being, it’s probably going to be a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Advertisement

The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that the Trump regime isn’t allowed to ask about citizenship in the upcoming census, which is mandated to take place every 10 years. But Department of Justice lawyers were blindsided recently when Trump tweeted that the fight wasn’t over, despite the ruling from SCOTUS.

Trump is expected to issue an executive order today mandating the question, according to NBC News, something that’s explicitly unconstitutional. As countless legal analysts have pointed out, what would the point of the Supreme Court be if a president could just nullify their rulings with an executive order?

Advertisement

People keep talking about the impending constitutional crisis, but we’re there. We’ve been there for a long time. This is the constitutional crisis. We’re living through it. And as long as Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refuses to hold the president accountable, this is our reality.

Best of luck to all of us. We’re going to need it for the next 10 to 14 years, as the president “jokes.”