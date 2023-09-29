This Prey Behind-the-Scenes Clip Explores the Predator's Weapons

Anyone disappointed that they didn’t get to see last year’s awesome Predator-prequel Prey in theaters will soon get the next best thing. The streaming title is getting its very own 4K/Blu-ray release next week and io9 has an exclusive clip from the special features.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, Prey stars Amber Midthunder as Naru, a young Comanche woman who finds herself, and her tribe, in a battle with a mysterious creature. One that, we soon realize, is very similar to the Predators we saw Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Glover tangle with over 30 years ago. It’s a phenomenal movie and even though it debuted on Hulu, it’s now getting its own physical release on October 3. The release comes with all manner of special features (see the full list below), but here’s a little taste, exclusive to io9, with Trachtenberg talking about the evolution, or rather devolution, of the Predator’s weapons in the film.

That clip is from the making-of documentary on the disc, which is just one of the special features. Here’s the full rundown.

● Making of Prey: Step behind the scenes of Prey as the cast and crew explore the genesis of the project, how they gave authenticity to the story, the intense physical training the cast endured, and the effects work that brought the iconic Predator back to the screen.

● Prey FYC Panel With Cast & Crew: Go deeper into Prey with a lively panel discussion featuring director Dan Trachtenberg, actor Amber Midthunder, producer Jhane Myers, director of photography Jeff Cutter, film editor Angela M. Catanzaro and creature effects designer Alec Gillis.

● Alternative Opening Scene: Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

● Deleted Scene: Big Warrior, Little Warrior: Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

● Deleted Scene: Treetop Chase (pre-vis): Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

● Audio Commentary: Play Movie With Audio Commentary By Dan Trachtenberg, Amber Midthunder, Jeff Cutter & Angela M. Catanzaro.

Prey will be released on 4K and Blu-ray October 3. Best Buy has an exclusive steelbook and the normal version is available everywhere physical discs are still sold. Also, it’s still on Hulu to stream here.

