Prey, Released Exclusively on Hulu, Will Get a Physical Release

Prey, Dan Trachtenberg’s installment into the Predator franchise, is arriving on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 3. There will also be a collector’s edition steelbook for the 4K edition, designed by Attila Szarca, exclusively available at Best Buy. Notably, Prey didn’t make it to theatrical release, and was available only through Hu lu.



Prey | Buy it on Blu-ray October 3

Prey was widely praised for it’s action and direction, and the thriller set in 1719 on the Great Plains during European colonial invasion of America gave audiences a new story and a new heroine. Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young Comanche warrior, must face down the alien predator as it seeks to destroy her people. The movie was nominated for six Emmys in 2022, including Outstanding Television Movie.

All formats will include the full-length Comanche audio track as well as “never-before-seen bonus content.” That content includes, according to the press release:

Making of Prey : Step behind the scenes of Prey as the cast and crew explore the genesis of the project, how they gave authenticity to the story, the intense physical training the cast endured, and the effects work that brought the iconic Predator back to the screen.

: Step behind the scenes of Prey as the cast and crew explore the genesis of the project, how they gave authenticity to the story, the intense physical training the cast endured, and the effects work that brought the iconic Predator back to the screen. Prey FYC Panel With Cast & Crew : Go deeper into Prey with a lively panel discussion featuring director Dan Trachtenberg, actor Amber Midthunder, producer Jhane Myers, director of photography Jeff Cutter, film editor Angela M. Catanzaro and creature effects designer Alec Gillis.

: Go deeper into Prey with a lively panel discussion featuring director Dan Trachtenberg, actor Amber Midthunder, producer Jhane Myers, director of photography Jeff Cutter, film editor Angela M. Catanzaro and creature effects designer Alec Gillis. Alternative Opening Scene : Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

: Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg. Deleted Scene : Big Warrior, Little Warrior: Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

: Big Warrior, Little Warrior: Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg. Deleted Scene : Treetop Chase (pre-vis): Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

: Treetop Chase (pre-vis): Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg. Audio Commentary: Play Movie With Audio Commentary By Dan Trachtenberg, Amber Midthunder, Jeff Cutter & Angela M. Catanzaro.

Prey will be available to purchase on physical media October 3. It is available to stream now on Hulu.

