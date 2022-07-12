Nova Prime

Special Announcement From “Guardians of the Galaxy” Actress Glenn Close | Walt Disney World Resort

The Xandarian leader Nova Prime Nova Prime Irani Rael (Glenn Close) serves as the commander of the Nova Corps army that once imprisoned Star-L ord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot, and Drax. In Guardians of the Galaxy Nova Prime had to work with the Guardians to defeat Ronan the Accuser when he attempted to destroy her planet with the Power Stone. Most recently, she can be seen at Walt Disney World’s Epcot in Xandar’s pavilion on Terra, a rollercoaster otherwise known as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.