These are really big deals in the world of film, television, books, and games. They’re totally what we’re looking for to celebrate on Prime Day. Because... this is what everyone’s really looking for today, right?
Eleven
Eleven is a powerful prime number played by Millie Bobby Brown on Stranger Things. Here she is seeing little 011 on season four of the Netflix series. Not the strangest Stranger Things things we’ve seen, however.
The Prime Directive
Starfleet General Order 1, eventually known as the Prime Directive in the Star Trek franchise, is a rule that representatives of Starfleet are not to interfere with other cultures and civilizations in their exploration of the universe if they’ve yet to develop interstellar travel on their own. It’s broken many times so it’s more like a guideline.
The Prime Jedi
Founder of the Jedi Order, the Prime Jedi is a historical figure of Star Wars lore. They built the first Jedi Temple in Ahch-To, where we see a mural of them on the floor of the cavern where Luke Skywalker attempts to teach Rey the ways of the Force.
Nova Prime
The Xandarian leader Nova Prime Nova Prime Irani Rael (Glenn Close) serves as the commander of the Nova Corps army that once imprisoned Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot, and Drax. In Guardians of the Galaxy Nova Prime had to work with the Guardians to defeat Ronan the Accuser when he attempted to destroy her planet with the Power Stone. Most recently, she can be seen at Walt Disney World’s Epcot in Xandar’s pavilion on Terra, a rollercoaster otherwise known as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
Giedi Prime
Giedi Prime is the scenic home planet of nefarious House Harkonnen in the Dune series by Frank Herbert. It was featured in Denis Villenueve’s Dune: Part One, and it’s where Austin Butler’s Feyd-Rautha will hail from once he shows up in Dune: Part Two to join the Baron (Stellan Skarsgard) and his cousin, Beast Rabban (Dave Bautista).
Optimus Prime
The iconic leader of the Transformers toy, animated series, and live-action franchise’s Autobots, Optimus Prime heads the charge against the Decepticons and sometimes even his own, like in the scene above from Transformers: Dark of the Moon where he takes on Sentinel Prime. This one is a two-for-one! Lotta Primes in this franchise.
Number 5
The oldest member of The Umbrella Academy is trapped in the body of a teen. He always has to figure out how to save the world with his super-powered siblings.
Prime Numbers Presented by the Count
Sesame Street’s Count knows all the best prime numbers, like 13!
Celestant Prime
Warhammer Age of Sigmar’s Celestant Prime is one of the most powerful angels of the Stormcast Eternals. Known as the first scion of Sigmar, the god that reforged the World That Was—a.k.a. Warhammer’s original fantasy setting—into the Mortal Realms that exist in the current lore, the Celestant Prime is the noble Stormcast warrior who now wields Sigmar’s own fabled weapon, the warhammer Ghal Maraz the Skull Splitter, to dole out the wrath of the God-King.
Vector Prime
Vector Prime by R.A. Salvatore is the first of the Star Wars Legends Expanded Universe The New Jedi Order books, the trailer of which was narrated by Mark Hamill (see above). It followed Luke’s journey in building his new order of Jedi Knights along with Han and Leia’s now un-canonized kids Jacen, Jaina, and Anakin.
Oh, and it’s the one where Chewbacca died by having a moon dropped on him, a story so infamous it’s part of the reason why Star Wars canon was rebooted when Disney bought Lucasfilm.
Metroid Prime
I mean, we have another two for one package deal here. We could mean Metroid Prime, the excellent first-person shooter re-imagining of Nintendo’s beloved Metroid series, or we could mean the Metroid Prime that serves as the final boss of the first game in the Prime trilogy, an evil, corrupted Metroid. Either way: a lot of Prime goodness.
