Get ready for 2024 to be the year of Tiana. Not only is the new Disney Parks attraction based on The Princess and the Frog, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, slated to open next year, the long-awaited Disney+ series focusing on the movie’s culinarily gifted heroine is finally making big strides forward.

Variety reports that Tiana—a show first announced in 2020, with a 2023 release date—is now aiming for 2024, a date that feels more solid now that it’s got a lead writer and director behind the wheel: Joyce Sherrí, whose writing credits include Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass series for Netflix. As the trade reports, the series itself may have been announced awhile ago, but the basic premise hasn’t changed, as “ the show will follow the title character as she ‘ sets off for a grand new adventure as the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia, but a calling to her New Orleans past isn’t far behind.’ ”

Advertisement

With the SAG-AFTRA strike still ongoing, there’s no word yet on whether Anika Noni Rose and Bruno Campos might reprise t heir role as Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen, or who else might join the voice cast; as previously reported, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to bring back Rose and Campos as well as Jennifer Lewis (Mama Odie) and Michael Leon Wooley (Louis), who will record new content for the ride.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.