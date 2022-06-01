Rob Zombie just keeps adding more folks to his Munsters movie. Neill Blomkamp is still working on a District 9 sequel. She-Hulk adds a Flight Attendant star. Plus, what’s coming on Fear the Walking Dead’s season finale, and Spock is, well, Amok, in new Strange New Worlds pictures. Spoilers, away!



The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Rachel Zegler recently announced on Twitter she’s been cast as Lucy Gray Baird in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The Munsters

Rob Zombie also revealed Eddie Munster’s favorite television personality, Zombo, will additionally appear in his upcoming movie.

Omega

Deadline reports Simon McQuoid is attached to direct Omega for Sony, a sci-fi film from screenwriter Blair Butler (Hell Fest) set in “the sparse landscapes of rural Texas.” The story is said to follow “a downtrodden young woman who gets more than she bargained for when she helps a mysterious stranger: a reality-warping power that thrusts her into a dark underworld with ancient origins. As she finds herself hunted by a cabal of hitmen she must try to master her burgeoning skills and discover who she really is.”

District 9, Part II

In a recent interview with Dextero, Neill Blomkamp confirmed he’s “still working on” a sequel to District 9.

I am still working on it... the answer is it’s within the near future.

The Black Phone

Ethan Hawke discusses The Grabber—his child-abducting magician character—in a new Black Phone featurette.

11th Hour Cleaning

A crime scene clean-up crew find themselves at the mercy of a Nordic demon in the trailer for 11th Hour Cleaning, available July 5 on VOD.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Entertainment Tonight reports Griffin Matthews (The Flight Attendant) has joined the cast of She-Hulk in an undisclosed role.

Red Rose

Variety says Amelia Clarkson, Isis Hainsworth, Ali Khan, Ellis Howard, Ashna Rabheru, Adam Nagaitis, Natalie Gavin, Samuel Anderson Making, Harry Redding and Natalie Blair will star in Red Rose, an upcoming series about a malevolent phone app from creators Michael and Paul Clarkson.

Irma Vep

Spoiler TV has a brief synopsis for the premiere episode of Irma Vep.

Mira, an American movie star who is disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic Les Vampires.

Fear the Walking Dead

Comic Book has photos from the June 5 season finale of Fear the Walking Dead. Click through for more.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds



Spoiler TV also has photos from “Spock Amok,” this week’s “comedic” episode of Strange New Worlds. More at the link.

The Flash

We also have photos from the June 8 episode of The Flash, directed by Danielle Panabaker. Head over to Comic Book for more.

Superman & Lois

The cast of Superman & Lois disagree on how to handle the new Parasite in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Tom Swift

Meanwhile, Tom Swift repels into a mine for a piece of the capsule in the trailer for next week’s episode, “...And the 4b Curl.”

Riverdale

The Archies perform excerpts from American Psycho: The Musical at, and I cannot stress this enough, “Slaughter Con,” in the trailer for their July 12 return episode.

The Boys

Finally, Solider Boy stars in his own anti-drug PSA from 1984.

