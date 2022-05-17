Finally, we have our first full look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law—starring Tatiana Maslany as attorney Jennifer Walters, cousin to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who also becomes very green and tall when she’s angry. The Marvel Studios and Disney+ comedy chronicles her journey to manage her She-Hulk powers while also taking on superhuman-oriented legal cases. And dating, according to this new trailer:



In the trailer we see Walters being tasked with that very specific niche at work , probably due to her family Avengers connection, a ll while also grappling with her own set of powers and needing her cousin’s help. You can already tell that Maslany and Ruffalo are going to be a riot together. When Bruce tells Jennifer to channel a nger and f ear to transform, she retorts that’s “like the baseline for any woman just existing!”—clever and very real.

Walters is just a woman in her 30s dealing with a transformative career and life, who doesn’t quite want the attention that being a hero would entail. We can’t wait to see how she juggles it all and maybe finds love for who she is. Especially when everyone wants to know She-Hulk.

Also along for the ride are Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky, aka the Abomination, and (surprise!) another familiar face for Marvel fans: Benedict Wong as Wong. I think we can expect Wong to be held accountable for his underground fighting ring activities from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. But let’s cut the guy a break, he just got done dealing with the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Evens out, right?



The cast of the nine-episode series also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. It’s directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia with Jessica Gao serving as head writer; the e xecutive producers are Coiro and Gao along with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum.

The show is set to drop August 17 on Disney+.

