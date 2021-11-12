Jennifer Walters’ MCU debut is bringing a ton of giant-sized heroes and villains to Disney+, but it’s also going to give us a quirky glimpse at a world much stranger than the realm of comic book characters beating the snot out of each other: the American legal system.



As part of today’s Disney+ Day celebrations, Marvel Studios has given us a new look at She-Hulk, one of its many upcoming planned streaming series for the platform. Starring Maslany as Walters and The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil as Jen’s off-again, on-again archnemesis Titania, the series will also feature Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry and The Morning After’s Ginger Gonzaga. It will also feature Tim Roth and Mark Ruffalo reprising their Marvel roles as the Abomination and Bruce Banner/the Incredible Hulk, respectively.

The footage only gives us a very brief glimpse of Maslanay greened up as Jen’s Hulk persona, wearing a white and purple jumpsuit evocative of her classic comics costume. The footage begins with a decidedly non-Hulked Jennifer practicing yoga in her apartment, and walking to her day job as an attorney, as she tells us overtop, well, exactly that: she’s Jen Walters, a lawyer, and very, very normal. That is, until we cut to the aformentioned hulk-out shot. “Well, not that normal,” she adds.

We don’t get to see much more of that, however, as we cut to Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner testing Jen, hooked up to a headset in an isolation chamber. “These transformations are triggered by anger and fear, ” a hulked-up Bruce tells Jen, as we cut to something even weirder than hulked-out-lawyers: Jen and Bruce in retro, ‘70s style clothing on a fake rooftop set, shot with fuzzy, artifacted film. “Don’t make me angry,” Jen says, dramatically pivoting to the camera. “You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.” The tone is intentionally goofy, suggesting that Jen’s preponderance for fourth-wall metahumor from her classic comics could be something we get to see at play in the series.

She-Hulk currently has no expected released window on Disney+, other than that the streamer teases that it’s “Coming Soon” to the platform. We’ll bring you more on Marvel’s plans for She-Hulk as and when we learn them.

