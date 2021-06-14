The new Razer Blade 14. Image : Razer

Razer already makes a wide range of laptops from 13-inches to 17-inches, but with the new Blade 14, Razer claims it’s made the most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop yet.



Advertisement

Razer kept its signature unibody aluminum chassis for the Blade 14 , but it also managed to cram in support for an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and up to an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU (no, that’s not a typo). P utting components that powerful in a 14-inch laptop is almost certainly going to be limited by thermal constraints, but it’s still impressive nonetheless—especially when most 14-inch gaming systems max out with RTX 3070 cards.

M easuring 12.59 x 8.66 inches with a thickness of just 0.66 inches, Razer says the Blade 14 is more than 30% smaller than a typical 15-inch gaming notebook. So if you’ve ever wanted a system that maxes out power and portability, the Blade 14 might be exactly what you’ve been dreaming about.

Razer didn’t skimp on the Blade 14's other features , which include two display options with AMD FreeSync support—a full HD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, or a QHD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. Razer claims the latter is the fastest display available on a 14-inch gaming machine. The Blade 14 also features 16GB of RAM and a 1 TB PCIe SSD as standard.

Even the Blade 14's ports and connectivity are beefy: You get two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a full-size HDMI 2.1 port, a headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 6E. Like Razer’s other premium gaming notebooks, the Blade 14 also features per-key RGB lighting and an IR webcam that works with Windows Hello.

If you care about power and portability above all else, the Blade 14 might be your ideal machine. Image : Razer

Of course, there’s a downside: W ith a starting price of $1,800 for an AMD 5900HX CPU and an Nvidia 3060 GPU, the Blade 14 isn’t really what anyone would call affordable. And if you max out the Blade 14 with a 5900X CPU, 3080 GPU, and that 165HZ QHD screen, you’re looking at an all-in price of $2,800. That’s huge money for any 14-inch laptop, even one with specs as impressive as these .

Aside from the new Blade 14, Razer also has a couple of other products it showed off at E3, including a sequel to its Raptor 27 gaming monitor and a new compact 130-watt power adapter.

Advertisement

The second-gen Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor. Image : Razer

Razer boosted the Raptor 27's refresh rate to 165Hz (up from 144Hz) and added support for HDR400. It’s also the first gaming monitor to get official THX certification. Sadly, Razer did not upgrade the new Raptor 27's HDMI 2.0 port to HDMI 2.1, which is a bummer considering all the new or recently revamped laptops from Razer come with HDMI 2.1.

Advertisement

T he new Raptor 27 still includes support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, along with a design that allows to the monitor to tilt up 90 degrees to give you easy access to its ports. There’s also an optional VESA mount for anyone who wants to use their own monitor stand.

Image : Razer

Advertisement

And if you’re looking for a small but still very capable power brick for charging all their USB devices, Razer is introducing its 130-watt GAN charger, which can charge up to four devices at once using its two USB-C and two USB-A ports. Razer’s 130-watt power brick even comes with international plug attachments for traveling abroad, which is nice. L ike so many Razer products, this fancy new power brick ain’t exactly cheap—it’ll cost you $180.

The new Razer Blade 14 is available now. Pre orders for the Raptor 27 also begin today, and Razer’s 130-watt USB charger is expected to start shipping sometime in the next month.