There hasn’t seemed to be a lot of promotion for the next TV series to join t he CW’s Arrowverse, Naomi. This is strange because it comes from Selma’s Ava DuVernay, and unfortunate because this new trailer for the show—which premieres tomorrow night—makes it look unlike any other DC superhero series on the network.



We saw a glimpse of Naomi footage during DC’s Fandome event this past October, which solely focussed on her small Oregon town’s encounter with Superman, during which young Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) mysteriously faints. The trailer DuVerney tweeted out today has a lot more than that, along with a wonderfully inspiring message:

There’s a lot of information packed in here, along with appearances from the show’s larger cast, which includes Mary-Charles Jones, Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Daniel Puig , Aidan Gemme, Will Meyers, Camila Moreno, Barry Watson, and Law & Order: SVU’s Stephanie March, among others. We learn that Naomi’s a Superman mega-fan, complete with blog; she’s a hell of a skateboarder; and it seems like while she and her friends are investigating the mystery behind Naomi’s strange reaction to Superman, they’re going to find out there’s a lot more to Naomi’s origin than just adoption (something that Wraith’s character Dee seems to know a great deal about) .

If you’ve made it this far without knowing Naomi’s secret, I see no need to spoil it; suffice it to say, so far her origin story looks very consistent with the origin of the DC hero as created by writers Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker in her 2019 self-titled debut comic. But what strikes me most about the TV series is how cinematic Naomi looks. I suppose it shouldn’t be a surprise given that DuVernay’s running the show, but it looks so much better than every other Arrowverse series, past and present, it’s almost mind-blogging to imagine the Flash or Batwoman stopping by—not that they will, at least in season one , as DuVernay confirmed last week. (So Superman & Lois’ Tyler Hoechlin won’t be stopping by to say hi after saving the town.)

Naomi premieres on t he CW tomorrow night, and will be available on t he CW app on Wednesday.

