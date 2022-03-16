Thanks to an apparent technical glitch, Riddler- level intel has dropped that we can expect to see the The Batman at home in late April. Deadline reported (and screen- capped) the dates before they were removed from the HBO website , and the trade says its news that the DC hit will arrive Tuesday, April 19 on HBO Max, and Saturday, April 23 on HBO service providers is “legit.”

The Batman is following the agreement for 2022 wherein Warner Bros releases will be made available for home video consumption 45 days into their theater run s, a chang e from l ast year’s day- and-date release schedule. With the buzz surrounding the film, this seemingly a ccidental reveal has only added onto the hype for the future of the film franchise since its release. It’s truly surprising it wasn’t the work of the Riddler over at the ( still-a ctive) viral rataalada.com website glimpsed in the film’s end credits. There, fans have been able to play along through its riddles in order to unlock Easter eggs from the movie, like close- ups of cr yptic images and the Thomas Wayne campaign video. It would have great if it was all a part of that. Imagine if the studio had dropped the Arkham cut scene that director Matt Reeves mentioned was left out of the final edit. (Really, w e just want to see a bit more of Barry Keoghan’s take on the mysterious “prisoner. ”) The release date glitch seems completely unrelated however and just a technical error that occurred.

Last week, HBO Max announced its series order of spin-off series The Penguin starring Colin Farrell. The show is set to follow Oswald Cobblepot during his rise after the events of The Batman’s final act.

The Batman is in theaters now, and Deadline notes it’s on track to crack the half-billion global box office mark by the weekend.

