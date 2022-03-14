The Batman’s noir aesthetic gave us a moody, grimy world for Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, as well as his many friends and enemies, to play around in. But if you’re looking for more on how Gotham was brought to life in Matt Reeves’ new DC movie, a new artbook has you covered—and io9 has an exclusive look inside.



Being published by Abrams Books, The Art of The Batman from James Field dives into the filming of, and concept work, that helped bring the latest adaptation of DC’s seminal Dark Knight to life. As well as looks behind-the-scenes from the movie itself and tons of concept art, The Art of The Batman includes insight and interviews with the cast and crew about how they brought Batman, Riddler, Catwoman, and many more Gotham icons to life, from page, to art, to screen.

io9 has an exclusive look inside some of the concept work from the book, which is due out April 19—and is available to pre-order now. Click through to see more, although a very mild spoiler warning: one piece, at the very end of the gallery, is based on a scene near the climax of the movie. So if you’ve not had three hours to spare yet, well... you’ve been warned.

