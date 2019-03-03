The winds of time blow strangely here, in our unfortunate state of internet-enabled perpetual present, but how the heck is it already March? This is not a rhetorical question. If you could explain this to me, that would be great.



Yet in keeping pace with the relentless march of seconds turning into minutes turning into hours turning into days, Gizmodo had a busy week! As March approached, our intrepid reporters covered Google workers’ activism to do away with forced arbitration when they raise allegations of harassment and discrimination, the bedbug-like epidemic of robocalls still sweeping the U.S., Big Pharma’s attempts to justify bloated drug prices, and a fake doctor who managed to get his work covered in dozens (if not hundreds) of online articles on sexuality. And in between our interview with David Walker on the power of black history in comics and the disturbing ruminations of our Divination Bot, we even found the time to get spooked out by Momo.

