Roku has announced a whopping 17 new channels added to its Live TV lineup—and they’re all free. These channels cover everything from local news across the United States, to drag queens, to 80's toys, and beyond.

In its press release, Roku revealed a new deal with ABC to livestream even more news channels from across the country, including those in New York, Houston, and San Francisco. At the same time, Roku has added Latin channels Azteca Internacional and Corazón for Spanish-speaking viewers, as well as offerings like a nonstop stream of Celebrity Name Game with Craig Ferguson and Lionsgate’s HerSphere.

Roku’s new live channels are available now, and users can stream the Roku Channel through Roku devices, a web browser, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, and certain Samsung TVs.