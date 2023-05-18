Many productions have attempted to continue work despite the fact that writers are not working and showrunners are asked by the WGA to not perform a through h duties (script and writing adjustments in post production, often key to connecting scenes or cutting scenes). With a SAG strike on the horizon, even distantly, the AMPTP could feel pressure to negotiate fairly with both guilds. If SAG gets a fair deal while the WGA continues to be treated dismissively, it could be extremely bad news for the AMPTP, as SAG-AFTRA stands in solidarity with the WGA and many actors have shown up at WGA picket lines in support.

“For the first time in a very long time, our member leadership stands in solidarity at the negotiating committee and the National Board levels on moving forward with a strike authorization,” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. “I implore eligible members to follow the leads of both the negotiating committee and the National Board with an unprecedented show of solidarity and make three a charm with an emphatic ‘yes’ for a strike authorization vote!”

