According to Samsung, its latest foldable phones have been a massive success: The company claims the new Z Flip 3 has sold 40 times more units than the previous model. At today’s Galaxy Unpacked part two event, Samsung announced a new customization service for the Z Fold 3 designed to let buyers really flaunt their style.

For those not satisfied with the seven existing colors for the Z Flip 3, Samsung’s new Bespoke Studio is bringing even more customization options to Samsung’s most affordable foldable phone. On the Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition (which starts at $1,100), buyers will not only be able to configure the phone with one of two frame colors (black or silver), they’ll also be able to choose from a range of colored panels (black, white, pink, yellow, and blue) for the phone’s front and back for a total of 49 different color combinations. And if you get bored of your initial customizations after a while, Samsung is offering Bespoke Upgrade Care, which allows users to change the panels on their Bespoke Z Flip 3 post-purchase.

Samsung says the Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition was inspired by some of the customization options available on its line of Bespoke appliances, and aside from the Z Flip 3, there will also be a Bespoke version of the Galaxy Watch 4. Samsung offered customizable hinges for last year’s Z Fold 2, but it seems the Z Fold 3 isn’t getting that option from Samsung’s new Bespoke Studio.

Samsung also announced a collaboration with designer brand Maison Kitsuné to release special edition versions of the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 . Both the Buds 2 and Watch 4 will feature artwork featuring Maison Kitsuné’s signature fox mascot, with the special edition Watch 4 also getting a handful of exclusive watch faces. And as a bonus, anyone who buys a Maison Kitsuné Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Buds 2 will get access to an exclusive Samsung phone theme via an NFC tag on the box.

S amsung is also pushing out a Watch 4 software update with the ability to build your own custom watch face from four base templates, along with the ability to mix and match complications (that’s what watch people call anything on a watch face not related to telling time) to suit your needs. Samsung says the update will even let you set a moving GIF as your MyPhoto+ watch face, in case a still photo just wasn’t cutting it.

The update is also adding a handful of new gesture controls, including the ability to activate a designed app or shortcut by making a “knock knock” motion with your wrist.

The new software update for the Galaxy Watch 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition will be available starting today. You can customize your watch and foldable phone on Samsung’s website.

The Maison Kitsuné Editions of the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 will also be available starting today, but Samsung says there will only be a “limited number” of products available, so if you want one of these cute options you better act fast.