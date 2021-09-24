Fans of Samsung’s gigantic Galaxy Note phones were disappointed this year. Instead of releasing a new version as it normally does , the company chose to go all in on a different flagship, the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3.



But Note enthusiasts might have reason to get excited. Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra circulating on Twitter and Digit.in indicate that the Galaxy S line might be replacing the Note. The S22 Ultra looks to have a boxy frame with a curved display, a chunky camera bump, and most notably , a built-in S Pen slot.

From what we can tell based on the renders and leaked product details, the S22 Ultra will measure 163.2 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm and will be 10.5mm thick, including the odd camera bump.

Perhaps the most peculiar part of the leak is the rear-facing camera module’s housing, which looks like pieces plucked out of an in-progress game of Tetris. The module is mostly square, except for a rectangular sliver that drops down housing a fourth lens. One of the four is expected to be a periscope lens. There’s also a cutout for laser autofocus, and possibly an infrared sensor, though it’s just a render.

With the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 pushing the Note lineup out of the spotlight, perhaps a Note-like S22 will appeal to people who don’t want a foldable phone.



As more and more Android phones evolve into foldables, a rebooted Note—even if a rebranded one—could appeal to Samsung’s devoted fans with a giant screen, powerful processor, and built-in stylus, minus the headaches of experimental tech that might not be as durable as a power user requires.