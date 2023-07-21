The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 1

The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 1

io9 brings you the best costumes we've spotted so far at the annual celebration of comics, pop culture, and more.

Sabina Graves
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

It’s a Barbie world at San Diego Comic-Con 2023!

io9 is on the ground at the annual convention in San Diego looking for our favorite cosplays of the day. The makeup, the details, the passion, and looks celebrate the best in pop culture. From Spider-Man: Across the SpiderVerse to G.I. Joe, here’s what we saw on Day 1! Click through the gallery to see who you can spot.

This cosplay roundup, which includes characters from major studio projects, was published during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV celebrated here by fans wouldn’t exist.

Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

