Some 126 years after its publication, Dracula still has a claw-like hand wrapped firmly around the neck of pop culture. No doubt you’ve seen countless adaptations and works influenced by the novel already, but if it’s been a minute since you visited the source material, consider a read or re-read ahead of Renfield—a Nicolas Cage-starring comedic riff on the story which comes out on Friday—and The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which adapts one crucial chapter of Stoker’s book. The latter movie arrives in August from director André Øvredal (Trollhunter, The Autopsy of Jane Doe, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark).

