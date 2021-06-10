We come from the future
Sci-Fi Horror Movie Meander Looks Absolutely Terrifying and I Hate It

The real nightmare in the film's first trailer isn't a monster, it's claustrophobia.

A woman crawls through a pipe in the trailer for claustrophobic sci-fi horror movie Meander.
Screenshot: Gravitas Ventures

“You wake up. You’re stuck in a pipe.” That’s all this trailer for Mathieu Turi’s French horror film Meander had to say to chill my bones and make me what to turn off the trailer in visceral loathing. Comparatively, telling me the pipe is “filled with deadly traps” doesn’t bother me in the slightest.

I can’t stand scenes in movies and TV shows where characters are buried alive, as it triggers my claustrophobia badly, to the point where I’ve actually had to close my eyes. It turns out seeing someone get stuck in a very small vent does the trick as well, which makes Meander’s premise—a young woman is abducted and, as stated, wakes up in a pipe—so terrifying to me, even in the trailer alone:

In the film, Lisa (Gaia Weiss) has to crawl through this giant pipe, section-by-section, within eight minutes to stay alive before the section becomes deadly. “Traps” seems like an oversimplification, though, because while the pipe contains various mechanisms that, for instance, fill it with fire or make the floor rise to crush Lisa (shudder), it also contains things like monsters that are also possibly aliens and, somehow, her dead daughter (according to the film’s official description). It’s much like a much tinier version of the 1997 horror movie Cube, or a tiny, horrific Infinity Train.

Give me aliens and dead children any day of the week, just keep me out of confined spaces. Hell, I don’t even like looking at the movie poster:

The movie poster for the sci-fi horror film Meander.
Image: Gravitas Ventures
Meander will have a limited release in theaters on July 9. You won’t see me there.

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken was the Editor of io9 from 2016-18, the creator of the poorly named but fan-favorite news site Topless Robot, and now writes nerd stuff for many places, because it's all he's good at.

