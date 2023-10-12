Scott Pilgrim Is Celebrating Its 20th Anniversary In Style

It’s about to be a big time for Scott Pilgrim fans, between Netflix’s new anime adaptation of the series and the comic’s 20th anniversary next year. To celebrate both, Oni Press is kicking off a whole initiative to mark the anniversary—starting with a gorgeous collection of the original comic.



io9 has your first look at the special SP20 hardcover collections of Scott Pilgrim set to release next year. Two versions will be available—the updated color version of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s beloved series, and a newly remastered version of the original black-and-white run, available in hardcover for the very first time. As well as hardcover versions of the series, each collection will come with currently-unrevealed bonus collectors items, and new clamshell cases designed by Eisner Award nominee Patrick Crotty—taking an aesthetic leap from Scott Pilgrim’s own video-game-infused inspirations with design language evoking the classic PlayStation 2 logo. Check out the boxes for both the color and black-and-white collection below!

“It’s been fun to return to Scott Pilgrim’s world in a new animated series after so many years away,” O’Malley said in a statement provided to io9 via press release. “Thanks to all the fans, these books have stood the test of time and continue to find a new audience. For the 20th anniversary, I hope to give readers the best editions of Scott Pilgrim we’ve ever seen.”



As well as the hardcover collections, SP20 will celebrate the series throughout 2024 with new merchandise, as well as a Scott Pilgrim print portfolio collecting original imagery from the comics as well as new artwork, personally selected by O’Malley.

