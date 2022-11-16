There’s going to be less Resident Alien when it returns for season 3. Puss in Boots is an all-star in a new The Last Wish trailer. Disney releases a new clip from its sci-fi adventure Strange World. Plus, a glimpse at what’s coming on La Brea and The Winchesters. Spoilers, away!



Scream 6

Jenna Ortega promised Scream 6 will include “a lot of good chase sequences” during a recent interview at the Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television.

I’m so excited about it because there’s a lot of good chase sequences. Kind of reminiscent of… in Scream 2 there’s a chase between Gale and Ghostface through the lab. I feel like we have a lot of stuff like that in the second one.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

Two tracks from Andrew Scott Bell’s Blood & Honey score are now available to stream on Youtube.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey soundtrack teaser

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey soundtrack teaser [BONUS]

Strange World

After becoming trapped in a utility closet, our heroes rely on the help of their pet dog, Legend, in a new clip from Disney’s Strange World.

“Open the Door” Clip | Disney’s Strange World

Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish

Smash Mouth’s “ All- Star” scores a new trailer for the sequel-to-a-Shrek-spinoff, Puss in Boots 2, as if the last 20 years never happened.

PUSS IN BOOTS 2: The Last Wish Trailer 3 (2022)

Nightshade

Bloody-Disgusting reports Neil Marshall is attached to write and direct the pilot episode of Nightshade, a supernatural action series created by himself and Simon Utterly. Set in “a bustling 18th- century English port city visited by a diverse manner of international traders, rogues, and vagabonds,” the series is said to focus on “the half-English and half-Indian outcast Lizzie Monroe who transforms herself into a defiant masked outlaw avenger— Nightshade— to rescue her brother James from the treacherous underworld realm of The Veil, where werewolves, demons, warlocks, and evil creatures beyond our imagination reside, after he is slain by a monstrous satanic cult run by powerfully sinister men in politics, religion, and industry. During their treacherous journey back to one another, the Monroes will discover that the supernatural forces arrayed against them represent merely the vanguard of a far greater threat and that they are caught in the opening salvos of a war between humanity and the forces of darkness.”

Resident Alien

Deadline reports Syfy has cut the third season of Resident Alien down to a mere eight episodes.

Stranger Things

Matt Duffer revealed reading the first script for the final season of Stranger Things caused Netflix executives to cry during “a Los Angeles event” attended by THR.

We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying ...the only other times I’ve seen them cry were like budget meetings.

Star Trek: Prodigy

The crew meets the Vice Admiral hunting them in the synopsis for “Crossroads,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Prodigy.

When the crew attempts to secure transport to the Federation, they unwittingly cross paths with the Vice Admiral who is hunting them. Written By: Lisa Schultz Boyd Directed By: Steve In Chang Ahn & Sung Shin

The Winchesters

The Winchesters encounter a murderous spirit with werewolf-like tendencies in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Art of Dying.”

The Winchesters 1x06 Promo “Art of Dying” (HD) Supernatural prequel series

La Brea

“Everyone’s a suspect” in a s inkhole murder when La Brea returns for new episodes on January 31.

La Brea 2x08 Promo “Stampede”

Kindred

Finally, FX has released a trailer for its new series based on Octavia E. Butler’s Kindred, premiering December 13.

Kindred | Official Trailer | FX

