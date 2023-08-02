Ghostface will have a new master for Scream 7. Radio Silence, the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who helmed the two most recent Scream films, won’t be returning for the next installement. Instead, in their place is Christopher Landon, the horror veteran who directed the Happy Death Day movies as well as Freaky.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news, which was first reported by Bloody Disgusting. Both outlets say that Radio Silence isn’t leaving for any malicious reason, though. It’s because they’re working on an original horror film (rumored to have Univeral Monsters links) for Universal that demands their full attention. They, along with producing partner Chad Villella, will remain with team Scream as executive producers.

Landon is a very interesting choice though. He got his start in Hollywood as a writer, penning scripts for films like Disturbia and most of the Paranormal Activity sequels. From there, he slowly began transitioning to directing, writing the Paranormal franchise and then doing three back to back to back high-concept original horror films, which he also wrote: two Happy Death Day movies and the Vince Vaughn-starring Freaky.

Since Landon usually writes the films he directs, it’s unclear if Scream 5 and 6 writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will return. There’s also the question, according to the trade, of the actors who play surviving characters such as Jenna Ortega. None of them apparently have any deals in place. However, all the pieces are likely to come together after the strikes end.

So, as fans of Landon’s works, we have to wonder, what got him the job? Does he have one of his body swap or time loop concepts ready for Scream? Will Scream 7 conclude the story of this set of characters? Time, as they say, will tell.

Are you excited about this change in the Scream universe? Let us know below.

