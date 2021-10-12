The phone is ringing, and horror-movie nostalgia’s on the line—bringing with it some favorite characters we haven’t seen in a decade, plus some new blood, too. Here’s the first trailer for Scream 5, simply titled: Scream.



While we surely wish we could see the new Scream movie this Halloween, it’s not arriving until January, so we’ll have to content ourselves with the existing quartet (yes, even Scream 4—it’s much better than you remember it being!) and this delightfully terrifying new trailer for Matt Bettinelli-Olpen and Tyler Gillet’s reboot-relaunch of the late, great Wes Craven’s wonderfully self-aware slasher series.



In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-director Gillet explained that keeping the killer’s (or killers’, since we know how sneaky the Scream movies can be about stuff like that) identity a secret was priority number one, even on set. “We were really careful to protect the big reveal of the movie,” he said. “We went as far as to withhold those moments in the script from the actors. We wanted everybody involved, to the degree that we could, to be a part of the whodunit. Obviously, you get to a point in the shoot where you have to let the cat out of the bag, but we went pretty far into prep and into production with a surprising amount of secrecy maintained.”

Scream—which, yes, is technically Scream 5, but it’s just titled Scream the way David Gordon Green’s Halloween was just Halloween—stars series OGs Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), and David Arquette (Dewey Riley), along with Marley Shelton (who played a cop in Scream 4). New faces include Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, Jack Quaid, and Melissa Barrera. Original Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson is also aboard as an executive producer, and it’ll be out January 14.

