Secret Invasion's Director Didn't Think About The Marvels at All

Ali Selim was tapped to direct Secret Invasion—Marvel’s six-episode limited series on Disney+—precisely because of his work on spycraft historical fiction. But it seems like his focus on the “grounded” world of Secret Invasion meant that he didn’t think much about the superheroes flying around in the rest of the MCU.



Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Selim admits that he wasn’t really concerned with what Fury would be doing in The Marvels, the November film that will feature the Marvels Khan, Danvers, and Rambeau. “It’s just simply, “Where do you need [Fury]? You need him here? Great.” And then we write into that. So that kind of stuff is very simple because it’s all above my pay grade.”

He also states that Marvel’s process for writing and working on these kinds of projects is “very different from” what he’s experienced before. The studio goes “after story until it is clear, thrilling and emotional, and to be on that ride with them was instructive and rewarding.”





