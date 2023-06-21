With the process as currently oblique as it is—io9 has reached out to Marvel for comment on how Secret Invasion utilized AI, and will update this post if we receive a response—it’s hard to say just what could come next from Marvel’s use of AI in this manner, or what it says to the industry at large. But at a time when the studio, among many others Hollywood, has faced increasing scrutiny for the pressure it places on VFX studios for its overwhelming output of content, AI is risky territory for Marvel to step into. “It felt explorative and inevitable, and exciting, and different,” Selim concludes while talking to Polygon—a comment that will no doubt wring hollow and chilling to creatives concerned by AI imagery’s growing presence.

