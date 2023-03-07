Even when you’re going into battle with garishly colored plastic blasters loaded with painless foam darts, the element of surprise can still be advantageous. Sneaking up on your enemy with a Nerf gun in hand isn’t exactly stealthy, but doing the same with a handful of cleverly engineered self-firing darts? No one will realize your true intentions.

The last time we checked in with Joel Hartlaub of the YouTube channel Joel Creates, they had managed to upgrade a cardboard tube—every child’s imagination-powered stand-in for a Star Wars lightsaber—with a self-extending blade. Still focusing on entertainment for children and kidults (yes, that’s a real term used by marketers), Hartlaub set out to design and build the world’s smallest Nerf blaster; so small that it fits entirely inside a Nerf dart itself.

This Nerf dart fires itself

There a re two primary methods to building a market friendly self-firing dart: spring-loaded mechanisms and compressed air. Hartlaub acknowledged that y ou could also use explosives, but then you’re moving into more dangerous and less marketable territory. So m ost manually primed dart blasters use a combination of the first two methods, where a compressed spring creates a blast of air in a chamber when released. After some trial and error, Hartlaub was able to create a self-contained foam dart that successfully fired using nothing but a spring, a nail with a notch on the tip, and a thin aluminum tube. A ll squeezed right inside the dart its elf .

Advertisement

It worked, but the range and power wasn’t exactly intimidating. So after some more experimentation—some of it questionably safe thanks to the use of butane and even gasoline with a spark lighter—Hartlaub managed to create an impressive firing mechanism that’s just as small, even if it does resort to using explosions. Now their dart uses a capacitor, a heating element as an ignitor, and a small button that i gnites flash cotton stuffed deep into the dart. The flash cotton generates enough expanding air to send the dart flying, but with a minimal amount of heat so the foam material won’t melt.

In testing, the explosive self-firing dart was able to fly an impressive 44 feet, where as most basic Nerf blasters have a range of about 50 feet. With further testing and an optimized amount of flash cotton (that doesn’t blow the dart to bits in the process) the range could probably be increased even further. Even if Hasbro would never let it go to market.