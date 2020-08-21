We come from the future
Politics

Senator With Video Chat Issues Speaks for All Americans at USPS Hearing

rhettjonesgizmodo
Rhett Jones
Filed to:postal apocalypse
postal apocalypseSenator tom carperuspsLouis DeJoy
Illustration for article titled Senator With Video Chat Issues Speaks for All Americans at USPS Hearing
Screenshot: Gizmodo

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is appearing before the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee this morning to discuss the numerous issues that the USPS is facing ahead of a presidential election when its services will be needed more than ever. The Republican-led committee was just getting into the meat of the proceedings when it came time for Senator Tom Carper to ask questions. Senator Carper? Senator Carper, are you there? Ah, fuck.

Rhett Jones

News Editor

