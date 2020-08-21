Senator With Video Chat Issues Speaks for All Americans at USPS Hearing

Screenshot : Gizmodo

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is appearing before the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee this morning to discuss the numerous issues that the USPS is facing ahead of a presidential election when its services will be needed more than ever. The Republican-led committee was just getting into the meat of the proceedings when it came time for Senator Tom Carper to ask questions. Senator Carper? Senator Carper, are you there? Ah, fuck.

