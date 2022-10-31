Florence Pugh i s currently slated to star in Alexander Skarsgård’s directorial debut, a wilderness survival horror/thriller titled The Pack. MCM Comic Con gave fans a look at the new costumes for the Doctor Who 60th - anniversary special. Plus, Kate Mulgrew discusses a potential Janeway-centric Star Trek TV series. Lead the way to spoilers!



The Forest Hills

According to Deadline, Shelly Duvall will make her long-awaited return to acting with The Forest Hills, the upcoming werewolf film from writer-director Scott Goldberg. Co-starring Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace the story follows “a disturbed man who is tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains.” Duvall will play “the mother of the mentally and emotionally disturbed Rico (Mendez), who serves as his inner voice.”

Advertisement

The Pack

Deadline additionally reports Florence Pugh will star in The Pack, the directorial debut of actor Alexander Skarsgård. The story is said to follow

“a group of documentarians who brave the remote wilderness of Alaska in an effort to save a nearly extinct species of wolves. When the crew is brought back together at a prestigious awards ceremony, tensions flare as a deadly truth threatens to unravel their work. The team lived through the harsh elements of the wild but will a secret they share survive the night?”

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Foreo Bear Instant Facelift

Think of the Foreo Bear as exercise for your face, engaging muscles to provide radiance and lift with lasting results. Take 10% off at Foreo Bear Advertisement

Horrorscope

Deadline also has word Harriet Slater has joined the cast of Horrorscope, the upcoming film in which “a group of college friends who get their horoscopes read begin dying in ways connected to their fortunes.”

Advertisement

Star Trek: Janeway



In a recent interview with Trek Movie, Kate Mulgrew stated a potential Kathryn Janeway series would have to be “absolutely exquisite.”

[Alex Kurtzman] said, ‘I think it’s in discussion.’ You know, in Hollywood, what does that mean? That’s like a man saying to you after a date, ‘I’ll call ya.’ There’s been a hue and a cry of late. I was in Europe doing a tour and there was a lot of that too, ‘When are we going to see Janeway live-action?’ There seems to be something interesting going on. You know, I didn’t think I would, because I’m a certain age now. Just as I was a certain age then, right? But I’m very strong and still full of life and I adore this character. So why on earth wouldn’t I bring her back? I said this to Kurtzman. The writing is going to have to be absolutely exquisite and as tight—I mean so tight. I want that language to just burst! And I want the story to be so tenuous and taut. I said, ‘No languishing.’ I don’t want peaks and valleys. I want a Janeway that everybody can say, ‘That’s what she’s become. I’m with her! This is great!’ Right? And I think some sort of extraordinary adventure. Even greater than Voyager. Even greater than the Delta Quadrant.

Advertisement

Tremors

Kevin Bacon stated he “would still love to do” a new Tremors TV series during a recent interview with Esquire.

We were around the 25- year anniversary. I went to Blumhouse, and they were totally into the idea. Universal didn’t want to remake it as a feature and also maybe because it didn’t work as a feature the first time. So we put it aside. Then they came back to me and said, ‘What would you think about doing it as a series?’ The series was shopped around, eventually landed at SyFy, and then died before making it to air. I would still love to do it, believe me. Maybe it needs to be the 30th anniversary or the 35th. We’ll keep going.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Acolyte

According to the Bespin Bulletin, Star Wars: The Acolyte has begun filming at Shinfield Studios in the UK.

Advertisement

Doctor Who

The Doctor and Donna’s costumes from the upcoming Doctor Who specials were recently photographed at MCM Comic Con in London.

Advertisement

Ironheart

A new set photo of Anthony Ramos as The Hood has surfaced online.

Advertisement

Chucky

Spoiler TV has synopses for the fifth and sixth episodes of Chucky’s second season.

Doll on Doll Devon worries that Good Chucky can’t be trusted; Tiffany spirals from the surprise party.

He Is Risen Indeed Incarnate Lord goes on lockdown with the Chucky dolls inside; Nica moves forward with her plan.

Advertisement

The Walking Dead

Ezekiel plots a labor revolution with Negan in the synopsis for “Faith,” the November six episode of The Walking Dead.

Ezekiel and Negan plot a labor revolution; Eugene is put on trial.

[Spoiler TV]

Let the Right One In

Zeke helps Mark with his latest mess in the synopsis for “Quoquo Modo Necessarium,” the fifth episode of Let the Right One In.



Mark takes Zeke’s help to clean up a mess; Claire hits a major setback, and Matthew proposes a solution; Naomi makes a deadly discovery.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Reginald the Vampire

Reginald and Sarah live it up in the synopsis for “Halfway to a Threeway,” the November 9 episode of Reginald the Vampire.

Reginald and Sarah hope to make all of their dreams come true, unless one — or both of them — dies before morning.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Titans

Spoiler TV also has images from “Lex Luthor” and “Mother Mayhem,” the first two episodes of Titans’ fourth season. More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stargirl

Finally , Comic Book has photos from “The Monsters,” the November 2 episode of Stargirl. Click through to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

