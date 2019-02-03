Screenshot: JoshuaRNelson (Twitter)

A small plane on Sunday crashed into a residential area in Yorba Linda, a city in California’s Orange County.



Video shared to Twitter by an individual who said they were a resident of the area appeared to show the scene of the crash, with a home totally engulfed in flames as residents in the area were told to move away from the site.

The scale of the damage was not immediately clear at the time of publishing. While video showed at least one home on fire, CBS-affiliate KCAL-TV reported that two houses caught fire after the crash.

Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, told the Los Angeles Times that the department received a call about the crash around 1:45 p.m. local time. It’s unclear whether there were any fatalities.

This is a developing story and may be updated throughout.

