It’s only been a few days since Disney’s lavishly priced Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser attraction previewed for invited media, influencers, and guests—yet eBay listings are already being promoted for exclusive items from the experience. Some item postings even have timetables for guests who have yet to step onto the Halcyon ship but promise to bring back merch for sale.

A sign that this might be different from the usual hive of scum and villainy where merch-flippers tend to dwell is that the prices seem to reflect ways to offset the cost of the trip itself—or for those who got freebies to maybe even get on board again.



The Galactic Starcruiser exclusive Droid Depot SK-620 remote-controlled droid, which retails for around $100, is being listed for $900 starting bid (super surprised beeps). The Starcruiser Halcyon Lightsaber Hilt is priced at $1,200 and up, which is remarkably close to what one would shell out when splitting a stay just to sleep in a cozy themed hole in the wall.



With the experience costing over $5,000, is it really surprising to see these items on the secondary market to possibly offset the exorbitant cost or to fund further future excursions? (Or just, you know, to rake in some easy cash?) Call it sort of canon and in-theme for the immersive experience considering what some of the characters do for a living.



That said, Disney has implemented item limitations to stop the Dark Side of the rampant eBay flipper and reseller market which has been known to fleece fandom for a living. For exclusive items purchased in the Halcyon’s specialty shop, each cabin is only allowed to buy two of specially marked limited edition items. And on ShopDisney.com, select Galactic Starcruiser costuming and gear is only available for purchase with the use of an email tied to a booked reservation aboard the ship.

With bids listing at high prices and selling, how this trend will affect the merchandising space remains to be seen. Despite the paywall, resellers may not be deterred if they find a way to scalp any scrap of Star Wars to eager fans who can’t make the journey to Walt Disney World themselves. Remember the fiasco surrounding metal space sporks at Galaxy’s Edge, when the cool themed utensil kept disappearing to the point where it was removed from the land altogether? There’s a world of difference between that situation and a fan who’s risking financial hardship for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live the Star Wars life deciding to recoup some cash by upselling some of their souveniers when they get home.

