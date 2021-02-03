Some Older Apple TVs Are Losing the YouTube App Next Month

Photo : Catie Keck/Gizmodo

Owners of some older Apple TVs will soon have to rely on AirP lay if they want to watch YouTube content on their devices.



Beginning early next month, third-generation Apple TVs will no longer support the YouTube app, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed to Gizmodo. Users with these devices will still be able to view some YouTube content, but they’ll need to cast it from another device instead of accessing it directly from their set-top box. 9to5Mac earlier reported the loss of support.

“We’re always working to ensure our users have the best experience on YouTube, and from time to time we need to make changes to our supported devices list,” a YouTube spokesperson told Gizmodo in a statement by email. “Starting in early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV 3rd generation devices.”

The change does not affect newer generations of the Apple TV box. Streamers with an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD will still be able to access the YouTube app natively, as will iPhone and iPad owners. After the change, Apple TV owners who also have iOS devices will be able to stream YouTube content by casting it via AirP lay to any third-generation Apple TV.

Let’s hope that the rumored next-generation Apple TV helps drives down the costs of some of its newer existing models so upgrading is a little cheaper . Otherwise, it’s time to get comfortable with AirP lay.