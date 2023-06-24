Sonic & Shadow Fix the Multiverse in Sonic Prime's Season 2 Trailer

Multiverses have been all the rage as of late, to the point that even Sega got in on it with its iconic mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog. In last year’s Sonic Prime series for Netflix, the Blue Blur (voiced by Devon Mack) ended up breaking the Paradox Prism, which in turn created an assortment of alternate realities collectively dubbed the “Shatterverse.” While hopping from reality to reality and meeting new versions of his friends like Tails (Ashleigh Bell) and Amy (Shannon Chan-Kent) , Sonic ended that first season stuck in the void between realities, where his longtime rival Shadow (Ian Hanlin) revealed that Sonic ended up wiping out the prime reality entirely.

During its Sonic Central livestream on Friday, Sega revealed the first full trailer for Prime’s second season, which picks up where the last one left off. Guilty at having busted reality, and after Shadow’s whooped him for causing this mess in the first place, the pair go hunting for the Prism shards across the multiverse and bring them together to fix everything. (It’s the most video game-y setup, but then, it kind of has to be.)

Sonic Prime - New Episode Trailer

Doing so means hopping over to the various realities seen throughout season one and snatching a shard up from whoever happens to have it—either an alt-reality version of one of Sonic and Shadow’s allies, or their reality’s version of Dr. Eggman (Brian Drummond), who wants to use the full Prism to conquer the multiverse. For franchise fans, the other thing to note is that Prime’s second season will see an appearance from Metal Sonic, another recurring villain of the franchise. Whether he’s only set to appear in the dystopian reality of New Yoke City or will have other versions of him running around remains to be seen.

Advertisement

Sonic Prime will return with new episodes July 15 on Netflix.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement Advertisement



