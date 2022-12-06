Christmas comes a little early for fans of Sega’s speedy hero: new series Sonic Prime arrives December 15 on Netflix, and it’ll be taking the hedgehog on an adventure across multiple universes—or as the show will be calling it, the “Shattervese.” io9 has some exclusive stills to share today!



First up, here’s an extended synopsis for the show:

“Sonic the Hedgehog thinks he’s seen it all before, but when his latest clash with Dr. Eggman shatters the Paradox Prism, he’s sent spinning through time and space and into the adventure of a lifetime. As he races through the strange new worlds of the Shatterverse, Sonic seeks out the familiar faces of Tails, Rouge, Amy and Knuckles to help guide him back home to Green Hill. There’s just one problem—these Shatter Versions of his old pals, who all have new looks, attitudes and abilities to go with their new realities—have never heard of Sonic. If he’s ever going to piece his prime reality back together, Sonic must earn back his friends’ trust and show them how to stick together, something that’s never come easily to him. With help along the way from an unlikely source, longtime rival Shadow, Sonic’s action-packed adventure becomes more than a race to save the Shatterverse from the evil machinations of Dr. Eggman and his army of Badnik robots—it becomes a race to save the friends that he took for granted. The fate of the Shatterverse rests in Sonic’s gloved hands!”

The voice cast for Sonic Prime includes Deven Mack (Sonic), Brian Drummond (Eggman), Ashleigh Ball (Tails), Shannon Chan-Kent (Amy Rose), Adam Nurada (Knuckles), and Ian Hanlin (Shadow and Big the Cat). The show consists of one 40-minute episode and seven 20-minute episodes, and premieres December 15 on Netflix.

Diehards, however, will want to take note that they can peep the show’s first episode a few days earlier thanks to this special premiere event:

Click through for the images, which come from episodes six and seven of the series.