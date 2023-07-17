South Korea Overwhelmed by a Catastrophic Monsoon Season

Extreme Weather

Over a dozen vehicles were recently trapped in an underpass, and the rain has damaged homes and caused landslides.

By
Angely Mercado
A rescue operation is under way on a submerged underground road in Cheongju, South Korea, Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Photo: South Korea National Fire Agency (AP)

Torrential downpours in South Korea late last week have flooded roads and underpasses and sparked landslides throughout the country. Homes have been damaged, trees have been knocked over, and flights have been canceled.

The extreme conditions have killed residents, and the official death toll is currently up to 40 people, the New York Times reported. In Cheongju, a city south of the capital Seoul, an underground road flooded on Saturday. There were at least 15 vehicles in that underpass, and emergency workers are still trying to understand how many people were able to escape, according to the New York Times. At least 13 people have died in that city, the Daily Beast reported.

It is currently the monsoon season in South Korea, and many countries around the world see heavy precipitation during their spring or summer months. But Korean meteorologists have noted that the amount of rainfall has increased over time, VOA News reported. Climate change takes things that are part of the natural cycle, like a rainy season, and makes them so much more extreme.

“This kind of extreme weather event will become commonplace—we must accept climate change is happening, and deal with it,” South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said, DW News reported.

Climate change-related disasters struck the country not too long ago. In 2022, more than 10 people in Seoul, South Korea died in basement apartments after heavy rain flooded neighborhoods all over the city. Hundreds were evacuated during the flooding, and several people went missing. The widespread deaths prompted the country’s capital city to ban the infamous apartments featured in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite after residents drowned.

See how first responders and emergency workers have worked to find survivors and clear roads after widespread flooding and landslides in South Korea:

Flooded bus in South Korea

Rescuers search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Photo: Kim Ju-hyung/Yonhap (AP)
Emergency workers search for survivors

Firefighters and rescue workers look for survivors in an underpass in Cheongju, South Korea, on July 16, 2023.
Photo: South Korea National Fire Agency (AP)
Heavy rains flood roads in South Korea

Rescuers work to search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, on July 16, 2023.
Photo: Kim Ju-hyung/Yonhap (AP)
Rescue workers look for survivors

South Korea National Fire Agency, rescuers work to search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, on July 16, 2023.
Photo: South Korea National Fire Agency (AP)
Heavy rain cause landslides in South Korea

Rescue workers search for people in a house collapsed after a landslide caused by heavy rain in Yeongju, South Korea, on July 15, 2023.
Photo: South Korea National Fire Agency (AP)
Emergency workers paddle through flood waters

Emergency workers search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, on July 15, 2023.
Photo: South Korea National Fire Agency (AP)
Workers look for survivors in a flooded road

Rescuers search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, on July 16, 2023.
Photo: Kim Ju-hyung/Yonhap (AP)
Rescue workers paddle around a submerged bus

Rescuers conduct a search operation along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, on July 16, 2023.
Photo: Kim Ju-hyung/Yonhap (AP)
A rescue worker looks for survivors after a landslide

A South Korean rescue worker searching for missing persons after a landslide hit a village following heavy rains on July 16, 2023 in Yecheon, South Korea.
Photo: South Korea National Fire Agency (Getty Images)
Workers look for missing people after a landslide

A South Korean rescue worker searching for missing persons after a landslide hit a village following heavy rains on July 16, 2023 in Yecheon, South Korea.
Photo: South Korea National Fire Agency (Getty Images)
