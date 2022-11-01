The fog was thick this morning at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but that didn’t stop SpaceX from launching its rarely flown Falcon Heavy, nor did it prevent thrilling views of the spectacle.



Falcon Heavy is currently the most powerful rocket in the world, so it’s a big deal when SpaceX has the opportunity to light this oversized candle. The rocket was recruited for the USSF-44 mission chartered by the U.S. Defense Department, in which an unspecified payload was delivered to geosynchronous orbit (GEO)—a distant Earth orbit in which an object orbits at the same speed as Earth’s rotation. Details about the mission are scant, but we can be sure that Falcon Heavy was one of the few rockets on Earth capable of carrying out the launch.

