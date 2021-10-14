Roughly 6,900 Specialized brand bicycles sold in the U.S. have been recalled because the bike’s frame can crack, according to a new announcement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves Specialized Tarmac SL7 bicycles and framesets, which can crack along the front steering tube after a “harsh impact event” such as hitting a pothole, according to the CPSC. Specialized has received two reports of the steering tube breaking on the Tarmac bikes after harsh impacts, though there have not been any reports of injuries.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Specialized Bicycle Components for a free inspection and repair,” the USPSC said in a statement posted online.

The bicycles have “ Tarmac” written on the back of the bicycle’s seat tube and were sold between July 2020 and August 2021. As Cycling News notes, this version of the Tarmac was only just issued in July 2020, meaning they’ve only been around for about 15 months . The bikes retailed for between $3,300 and $15,000, according to the CPSC, and were considered part of Specialized’s more “budget-friendly” models.

Specialized notes that older versions of the Tarmac are not affected by this recall and can be distinguished by the newer models easily because newer models better hide the brake lines through an integrated cable routing headset design.

“We will be asking riders to stop riding their Tarmac SL7 and head to their local retailer and have these new parts installed,” Specialized said in a statement to Cycling News. “Retailers worldwide have the parts in stock and installation will be a simple process.”

“Only Tarmac SL7 models already on the road will need this improvement. Tarmac SL6 and previous models do not require any action, and all Tarmac SL7 currently in store and in the future will have these new components,” the statement continued.