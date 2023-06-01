When Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters tonight, one thing is very clear from the very first scene. This is not simply a Miles Morales movie. It’s a Gwen Stacy movie too. The film starts with Gwen, gives her more context, backstory, and a heck of a lot of very difficult to problems to deal with along the way.

After you see the film, if you weren’t already, you are going to be a big Gwen fan. Maybe you’ll even want to take after Miles and put art of her on your wall. That’s where the Plush Art Club comes in. It’s recruited ultra-popular anime artist Ilya Kuvshinov to do a Spider-Gwen poster, and it’s rad.

Releasing Friday, June 2 at 3:00pm EST at Plush Art Club, Spider-Gwen by Ilya Kuvshinov is an 18 x 24 inch, 10-color screen print in an edition of 195. It costs $60. And if the poster was just Kuvshinov doing a kick-ass anime version of it would be enough. But look a little closer.

The title of the poster is done as a UV ghost layer, meaning it’s only visible from certain angles. You can see it in the bottom images.

