Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | Official Clip | “Gwen and Miles”

Miles can’t wait to learn more about these Spider-folks, and neither can we! Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore as Miles, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen, and about a bajillion other people (Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Karan Soni, Issa Rae, Jason Schwartzman, Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Jorma Taccone...); it hits theaters June 2.

