If there’s one thing we know about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it’s that it will contain a multitude of Spider-people, as well as some creepy new antagonists. But even in a universe teeming with heroes and villains, individual characters will still make a big impact on the story—especially Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy.

In this newly released clip, which looks to be part of the chunk of footage shown at CinemaCon earlier this year, we see the Spider-pals swooping above New York City while chatting about what they’ve been up to since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. As you might suspect, Gwen’s recent admittance into “an elite society with all the best Spider-people in it” has been thrilling for her... but “thrilling” is also the word we’d use to describe the fluid gymnastics both characters display in this scene.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | Official Clip | “Gwen and Miles”

Miles can’t wait to learn more about these Spider-folks, and neither can we! Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore as Miles, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen, and about a bajillion other people (Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Karan Soni, Issa Rae, Jason Schwartzman, Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Jorma Taccone...); it hits theaters June 2.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.